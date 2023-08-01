Uniper plans 8 bln eur in green investments through 2030

Companies Uniper SE Follow

DUESSELDORF, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) on Tuesday announced plans to triple its green investments in the coming years as it confirmed strong financial results in the first half driven by favourable market conditions in a turnaround for Germany's bailed-out utility.

Uniper said it would invest 8 billion euros through 2030 for its green transformation alone, which would triple its annual investments of the past three years.

"Today I can ... say with certainty that 2022 will not repeat itself for us. Our successful stabilization and financial recovery have again given us latitude for new growth and corporate transformation," CEO Michael Lewis said in a statement.

The new strategy includes targeted growth in solar and wind farms, with 80% of Uniper's installed generating capacity to be zero-carbon by 2030, the company said, adding it would end coal-fired power generation by 2029 at the latest.

Uniper published preliminary results last week and upgraded its profit outlook for the year after gas prices eased, as the utility seeks to claw back the billions in losses it incurred from a halt to Russian gas deliveries last year.

Uniper on Tuesday reiterated its 2023 outlook, which foresees operating earnings and net profit in a mid-single-digit billion-euro range.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

