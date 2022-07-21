1 minute read
Uniper: Russian gas deliveries at 40% of nominated volumes
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Thursday said Russia delivered around 40% of contractually agreed gas volumes, in line with resumed supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The company has been hit by falling supplies from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) because it has to buy from alternative sources at much higher prices.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.