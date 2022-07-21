Uniper: Russian gas deliveries at 40% of nominated volumes

The Uniper logo is seen at the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Thursday said Russia delivered around 40% of contractually agreed gas volumes, in line with resumed supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The company has been hit by falling supplies from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) because it has to buy from alternative sources at much higher prices.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

