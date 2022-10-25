Uniper says 9M adj. EBIT -4.8 billion euros















BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper on Tuesday reported a 4.8 billion euros ($4.78 billion) loss in the first nine months of the year, resulting in the loss of more than half of the company's registered share capital.

The company, which the German state decided to nationalize last month, posted an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) of -4.8 billion euros, alongside an adjusted net loss of 3.2 billion euros in the first three quarters of the year.

Falling Russian gas imports have pushed Uniper to purchase gas replacement at significantly higher market prices and accumulate losses.

Uniper said its IFRS equity as per 30 September 2022 will be burdened by a double-digit billion non-operating valuation effect, to account for future gas curtailment losses that are likely to continue to occur in upcoming quarters.

($1 = 1.0046 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma-Victoria Farr











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.