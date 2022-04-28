1 minute read
Uniper says is still paying Gazprom in euros
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 28 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) is continuing to pay for deliveries from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) in euros, a spokesperson for the German utility said on Thursday, adding no decision had been made yet on future payment modalities.
"It is possible that we will pay into a Gazprom account in Russia. So far we are paying into a Gazprom account in Europe," the spokesperson said.
Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Carrel
