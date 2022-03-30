Uniper secures one-year extension on 2 bln euro credit line

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) and state bank KfW [RIC:RIC:KFW.UL] have agreed to extend a 2 billion euro ($2.23 billion) credit facility granted by the bank to Uniper in January until April 2023 due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Uniper said on Wednesday.

Uniper received credit facilities totalling up to 10 billion euros from its parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE), which owns over 76% of Uniper, and KfW in January to deal with unprecedented volatility in energy markets. read more

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Madeline Chambers

