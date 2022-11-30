Uniper seeking billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom

Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of German utility Uniper, addresses the media after Germany has agreed to nationalize Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer to secure operations and keep its business going, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) is seeking billions of euros in compensation from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) over undelivered gas volumes and has opened an arbitration process, Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said on Wednesday.

"Uniper has initiated arbitration proceedings," he told reporters, adding that the cost of replacing that gas totalled around 11.6 billion euros ($12.02 billion) so far.

($1 = 0.9653 euros)

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel

