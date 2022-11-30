Uniper seeking billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom

Companies Uniper SE Follow

Gazprom PAO Follow















DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) is seeking billions of euros in compensation from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) over undelivered gas volumes and has opened an arbitration process, Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said on Wednesday.

"Uniper has initiated arbitration proceedings," he told reporters, adding that the cost of replacing that gas totalled around 11.6 billion euros ($12.02 billion) so far.

($1 = 0.9653 euros)

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.