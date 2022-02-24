Uniper shares hit 14-month low after Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), which has substantial business in Russia and is one of the financial backers of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, plunged on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine.

Shares in Uniper, which owns a majority stake in Russian utility Unipro (UPRO.MM) , fell as much as 16.7% on Thursday to their lowest level since Dec. 23, 2020.

Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), which owns 76% in Uniper, was down 6.8%.

Uniper said on Wednesday that it was currently assessing whether the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by Berlin would cause impairments on its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) exposure to the project. read more

($1 = 0.8890 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

