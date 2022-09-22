1 minute read
Uniper signs deal with UK's National Grid to extend coal unit operations
- Companies
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) said on Thursday it has agreed with National Grid (NG.L) to keep open a unit at its Ratcliffe coal power station in the UK which was due to shut permanently this month, until March 2023, amid soaring energy prices in Britain.
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
