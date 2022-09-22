Uniper signs deal with UK's National Grid to extend coal unit operations

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Logo of Uniper is pictured at the company's headquarters, as Germany agreed to nationalize Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer to secure operations and keep its business going, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) said on Thursday it has agreed with National Grid (NG.L) to keep open a unit at its Ratcliffe coal power station in the UK which was due to shut permanently this month, until March 2023, amid soaring energy prices in Britain.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

