Uniper takeover to give Germany assets in Russia - German govt spokesperson

A sign is pictured at Uniper's headquarters, as Germany agreed to nationalize Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer to secure operations and keep its business going, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The German government will take control of some assets in Russia as a result of the nationalisation of gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that it was examining what to do with these.

The government is also working to clarify what will happen with shares in nuclear power plants, which will also be handed over to the state under the Uniper takeover, the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

