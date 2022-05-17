Uniper transfers euros to Gazprombank account to pay for gas

Uniper logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, is transferring euros to an account at Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) to comply with a new mechanism Moscow has drawn up to enable gas payments, it said on Tuesday.

"In this way, timely fulfilment of the contract on our part is guaranteed. We are in close exchange with the federal government on this procedure," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

