Up to 2,500 Eletrobras employees sign up for buyouts -source















RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) has already managed to get around 2,500 employees - about 24% of its workforce - to take voluntary buyouts, a source close to the matter said on Friday, as the company tries to cut its workforce after its privatization.

The layoff plan, known as Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDV), was launched in late October, and includes all its subsidiaries: Eletrosul, Chesf, Eletronorte and Furnas.

The program, according to the source, aims to "increase efficiency" in the company and is projected to cost 1 billion reais ($190.57 million) and to take place between December of this year and April 2023.

Eletrobras was privatized in June this year, and since then has announced measures to re-structure its operations.

"Approximately 2,500 people have already signed up for this first PDV, and there is room for another one in May 2023," said the source.

Eletrobras currently has around 10,500 employees and would reduce the staff to around 8,000 employees. A second voluntary redundancy plan could involve up to 20% of the remaining staff.

"The final and ideal number of the company is between 7,000 and 7,500 employees. For the size of the company, it is not a lot of people," the source said.

"If the company achieves this number, it will be the most efficient in the sector with the lowest cost per megawatt generated and per transmitted megawatt."

The company did not immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 5.2475 reais)

($1 = 5.2475 reais)

Reporting by Rodrigio Viga Gaier; Editing by Sandra Maler











