U.S. agency proposes nearly $1 mln penalty on Colonial for safety violations

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Thursday issued a proposed civil penalty of about $986,400 on Colonial Pipeline Co for violation of safety regulations.

The regulator issued a Notice of Probable Violation (NOPV) and Proposed Compliance Order, alleging that failure to plan and prepare for a manual restart and shutdown operation contributed to national impacts when the pipeline remained out of service after a May 2021 cyber attack. read more

