U.S. agency proposes nearly $1 mln penalty on Colonial for safety violations
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Thursday issued a proposed civil penalty of about $986,400 on Colonial Pipeline Co for violation of safety regulations.
The regulator issued a Notice of Probable Violation (NOPV) and Proposed Compliance Order, alleging that failure to plan and prepare for a manual restart and shutdown operation contributed to national impacts when the pipeline remained out of service after a May 2021 cyber attack. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.