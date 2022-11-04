U.S., allies set parameters for price cap on Russian oil - WSJ















Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have reached agreement on which sales of Russian oil will be subject to a price cap, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Each load of seaborne Russian oil will only be subject to the price cap when it is first sold to a buyer on land, the United States and its allies have determined, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson











