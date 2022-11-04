U.S., allies set parameters for price cap on Russian oil - WSJ

A vessel leaves the Orlan oil plattform at Sakhalin-1's off-shore rig at the Chaivo field, some 11 km (7 miles) off the east cost of Sakhalin island October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have reached agreement on which sales of Russian oil will be subject to a price cap, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Each load of seaborne Russian oil will only be subject to the price cap when it is first sold to a buyer on land, the United States and its allies have determined, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

