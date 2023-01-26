U.S. ambassador says S.Africa has questions about energy transition















PRETORIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a "frank" exchange of views with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe about the Just Energy Transition Partnership, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa said on Thursday.

The need to transition to a low carbon emission economy was not in dispute, but South African officials questioned how they could get there and on what timetable, Reuben Brigety said.

