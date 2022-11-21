U.S. approves conditional funding for Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant

Companies PG&E Corp Follow















WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday it has approved conditional funding to help keep open the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California.

The <PG&E> plant, which was set to fully shut in 2025, had applied for funding in the department's initial phase of the $6 billion U.S. Civil Nuclear Credit program meant to help keep struggling nuclear power reactors open.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Toby Chopra











