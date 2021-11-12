U.S. Cash Products Chicago gasoline posts late gains on refiner-driven trade

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gasoline for prompt delivery in Chicago gained late in Thursday's session on active buying from a refiner, market participants said.

Chicago CBOB gasoline was little changed for much of the session, trading 9.50 cents per gallon below futures, traders said. Later, it gained a half-cent a barrel, with several deals done at 9 cents below the futures contract and at least one trade done at 8.50 cents per gallon below futures.​

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was little changed, trading 13 cents per gallon below diesel futures.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline was little changed, trading 16 cents lower than the benchmark.

Group 3 diesel was little changed, trading 12.75 cents lower than the benchmark.

U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline was little changed, trading 2.25 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, market participants said.

A4 CBOB gasoline was little changed, trading 8 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.

Gulf Coast 62-grade ULSD was little changed, trading 6.05 cents per gallon below the ultra-low sulfur diesel futures contract on the NYMEX .

In New York Harbor, M3 conventional gasoline was little changed, trading 10.5 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

Diesel for delivery in New York harbor was little changed, trading 0.75 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX fell 0.013 cents, and last traded at $2.3048 a gallon on Thursday.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures fell 0.0185 cents, and last traded at $2.4286 a gallon on Thursday.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2021 traded at $1.11 each on Thursday, up from $1.08 in the previous session, traders said.

Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.44 each, up from $1.40 previously, traders said.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

