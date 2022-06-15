U.S. crude, distillate inventories rise as SPR inventories fall by most on record

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell in the week through June 10, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 2 million barrels in the last week to 418.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

However, U.S. crude inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 7.7 million barrels, the largest drop on record.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 826,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 67,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

"Refiners are running well above historical averages and are doing what they can to increase fuel production," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week through June 10.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 217.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 109.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.3 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 662,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.