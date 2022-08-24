U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall amid hefty SPR release - EIA

The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, though the commercial crude inventory decline was tempered by a large release from the nation's emergency reserves.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19 to 421.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The inventory decline would have been larger if not for another big release of barrels from U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The United States released more than 8 million barrels from the SPR last week, offsetting a drop in production and a modest uptick in refining activity.

Crude production slipped 100,000 barrels per day to 12 million bpd, data showed.

Refinery runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 168,000 bpd in the week, the EIA said, boosting refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) by 0.3 percentage point to 93.8%, still at high levels even as driving season is nearing its end.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.​

After rebounding last week, overall U.S. gasoline demand sunk in the most recent period, leaving the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7% below the year-earlier period. Analysts are concerned by weak demand for fuels, saying it augurs for a notable slowdown in economic activity.

"Demand remains a question mark. It has been holding prices relatively down over the past several weeks," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 661,000 barrels in the week to 111.6 million barrels.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 862,000 bpd, EIA said. Exports fell to 4.2 million bpd, after hitting a record 5 million bpd the week previous.

Oil prices were modestly higher on the news. U.S. crude futures rose 0.8% to $94.53 a barrel as of 10:57 a.m. EST (1457 GMT), while Brent gained 0.6% to $100.84 a barrel.

Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy

