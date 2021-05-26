Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. Picture taken August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to May 21 to 484.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 123,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 232.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 614,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels in the week to 129.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 265,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.