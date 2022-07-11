U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles likely fell last week

The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

July 11 (Reuters)- U.S. crude and gasoline inventories were seen down last week, while distillate stockpiles likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories decreased by around 1.9 million barrels in the week to July 8.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 8.2 million barrels in the week to July 1, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1 million barrels. read more

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline (USOILG=ECI) decreased by about 300,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by about 2.4 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization (USOIRU=ECI) was seen up 0.4 percentage point from 94.5% of total capacity for the week ended July 1, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

