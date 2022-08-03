U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles rise unexpectedly - EIA

Storage tanks for crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products are seen at the Kinder Morgan Terminal, viewed from the Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered their runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to July 29 to 426.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. futures (USOICC=ECI) rose by 926,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 174,000 barrels per day, and refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) dropped by 1.2 percentage points to 91% of total capacity.

"There's nothing good in this report for anybody unless you're waiting for things to fall apart and to be a buyer on the downside," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Meanwhile, net crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose by 2.21 million bpd, the EIA said. U.S. crude exports fell about 1 million bpd to 3.5 million bpd.

Exports fell despite U.S. crude's discount to Brent widening to over $11.00 per barrel last week, the widest since April 2020. A wider discount typically makes U.S. crude more attractive to foreign buyers.

"You would expect exports to supersize while the Brent/WTI was flying off the handle, but exports are down over a million barrels on the week," Yawger said.

Gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by about 200,000 barrels in the week to 225.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

Product supplied of gasoline - a proxy for demand - fell about 700,000 bpd to 8.5 million bpd.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 109.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy

