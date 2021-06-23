Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. crude, gasoline stocks drop sharply

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply in the most recent week, while distillate inventories rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 225,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 240.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 833,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 138 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 430,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

