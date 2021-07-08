U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall sharply

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply while distillate inventories rose in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 614,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 184,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to 235.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 138.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 171,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 558,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.