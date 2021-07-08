Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall sharply

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply while distillate inventories rose in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 614,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 184,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to 235.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 138.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 171,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 558,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

