U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up in latest week - EIA

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 21 to 416.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 44,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 247.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels in the week to 125.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 695,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

