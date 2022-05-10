U.S. crude output to rise 720,000 bpd in 2022 -EIA

A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S., February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output is expected to rise 720,000 barrels per day to 11.91 million bpd in 2022, the government said in a monthly forecast on Tuesday.

U.S. crude output is expected to rise 940,000 bpd to 12.85 million bpd in 2023, according to the same monthly report from the Energy Information Administration. U.S. total petroleum consumption is due to rise 730,000 bpd to 20.51 million bpd in 2022.

