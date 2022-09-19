U.S. crude seen higher last week, gas and distillates inventories fall: Reuters poll

Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic & imported crude oil into California Air Resources Board (CARB) gasoline, CARB diesel fuel, and other petroleum products, in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Sept 19 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have risen last week, while gas and distillate inventories were seen lower, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by around 2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 9 to 429.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 833,000-barrel rise. The gains were boosted by an 8.4-million-barrel release from the U.S. strategic reserves into commercial stocks. read more

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline (USOILG=ECI) fell by about 900,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by 500,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization (USOIRU=ECI)was seen 0.1% lower than 91.5% of total capacity for the week ended Sept. 9, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

