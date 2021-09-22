U.S. crude stockpiles fall to lowest in 3 years, gasoline builds - EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories last week fell to their lowest in nearly three years while gasoline stockpiles rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, as the industry continued to recover after Hurricane Ida.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Sept. 17 to 414 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million-barrel drop. Inventories now sit at their lowest levels since October 2018, and that tightness, along with strong demand, has helped drive oil prices higher.

Weekly figures on refining activity and oil production showed a return to pre-hurricane activity. Crude production jumped 500,000 barrels per day in the week to 10.6 million bpd, as Gulf offshore facilities resumed operations.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 960,000 bpd in the last week, with utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) up 5.4 percentage points to 87.5% of capacity as refiners restarted key units.

Overall product supplied jumped as a result to 21.1 million bpd, and for the past four weeks, product supplied - a proxy for demand - averaged nearly 21 million bpd, roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Overall oil prices were stronger on the day, with U.S. crude up 1.4% to $71.47 a barrel, while Brent gained 1.4% to $75.43 a barrel as of 10:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT).

Undercutting the optimism, U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 3.5 million barrels to 221.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop. ​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 519,000 bpd, the EIA said.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.