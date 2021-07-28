Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

U.S. crude stockpiles slide as imports fall -EIA

Oil storage containers are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week as imports dropped, while gasoline stocks and distillate inventories also declined, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week to July 23, more than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 2.9 million barrels.

Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.268 million barrels, EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 616,000 barrels per day.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 132,000 bpd, and refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) slipped 0.3 percentage point, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 2.3 million barrels, more than double forecasts for a 916,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, dropped by 3.1 million barrels, data showed, also exceeding expectations for a 435,000-barrel drop.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy

