Energy

U.S. crude stocks dip more than expected - EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to August 13 to 435.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 980,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 191,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 696,000 barrels in the week to 228.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 137.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 276,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 813,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

