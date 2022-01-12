U.S. crude stocks down, fuel inventories rise

The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 7 to 413.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 2.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 294,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 1.4 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 8 million barrels in the week to 240.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 129.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 784,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.