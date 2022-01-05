U.S. crude stocks down, gasoline inventories surge - EIA
Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31 to 417.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.3 million-barrel drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) rose by 2.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 164,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.1 percentage points in the week.
U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 10.1 million barrels in the week to 232.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.
Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to 126.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.
Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 500,000 barrels per day, EIA said.
