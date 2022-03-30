U.S. crude stocks drop, fuel inventories higher - EIA

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to March 25 to 410 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 35,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 785,000 barrels in the week to 238.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 113.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 629,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

