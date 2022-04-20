U.S. crude stocks drop sharply, fuel inventories down - EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo/File Photo

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 8 million barrels in the week ended April 15 to 413.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 185,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 194,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 761,000 barrels in the week to 232.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 108.7 million barrels, versus expectations for an 829,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell by 2.25 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.