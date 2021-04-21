A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 594,000 barrels in the week to April 16 to 493 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 286,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) were unchanged, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 86,000 million barrels in the week to 235 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 464,000 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to 142.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 956,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 416,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

