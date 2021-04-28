Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyU.S. crude stocks edge up, distillate inventories drop

Reuters
2 minutes read

U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 90,000 barrels in the week ended April 23 to 493.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 659,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) rose by 722,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 253,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 92,000 barrels in the week to 235.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 508,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to 139.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 648,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose by 1.2 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:05 AM UTCSaudi in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> to a leading global energy company.

EnergyThirteen U.S. refineries exceeded emissions limits for cancer-causing benzene in 2020 -report
EnergyCrews start cleaning up oil spill off China's Qingdao port
EnergyOil prices rise as demand outlook offsets COVID worries
EnergyShell climate plan should be opposed at AGM -funds group