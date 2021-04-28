U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 90,000 barrels in the week ended April 23 to 493.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 659,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) rose by 722,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 253,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 92,000 barrels in the week to 235.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 508,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to 139.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 648,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose by 1.2 million barrels per day, EIA said.

