U.S. crude stocks fall again, gasoline inventories up - EIA

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 6.7 million barrels in the week to June 25 to 452.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 187,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.7 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 241.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 886,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 869,000 barrels in the week to 137.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 486,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 603,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

