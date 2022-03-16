U.S. crude stocks rise, gasoline inventories down - EIA

View of storage tanks and oil pipelines at the Shell Carson Distribution Complex, which distributes fuel throughout Southern California, in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose surprisingly in the last week, and stocks at the key inventory hub were also higher, a bit of a salve for the U.S. oil market that has become increasingly concerned about low inventories.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week to March 11 to 415.9 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

In addition, crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) rose by 1.8 million barrels, EIA said, to 24 million barrels. Some analysts have said that the recent disruption on the Marathon Pipeline could have caused barrels to back up into Cushing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 224,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said, pushing utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) up 1.1 percentage points to 90.4%, as refiners start to ramp up in advance of the summer driving season.

"Refiners have been able to maintain seasonally high utilization to take advantage of good refining margins and as we continue to export significant quantities of diesel to supply the Russian shortfall," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Production remained unchanged, however, with overall U.S. output at 11.6 million barrels a day.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 3.6 million barrels, compared with xpectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 332,000 barrels in the week.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 438,000 barrels per day.

Oil prices reacted negatively to the report. Brent was down $1.23 a barrel to $98.65 a barrel as of 10:49 a.m. EST (1549 GMT), a 1.3% drop, while U.S. crude dropped 54 cents to $95.90.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.