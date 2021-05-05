U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 8 million barrels in the week to April 30 to 485.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) rose by 254,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 225,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 1.1 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 737,000 barrels in the week to 235.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 652,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 136.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell by 2.8 million barrels per day, EIA said.

