U.S. crude stocks up, fuel inventories down - EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 11 to 411.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) fell by 675,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 2.9 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 247.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 550,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 120.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 230,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.