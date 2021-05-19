A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

U.S. crude stocks rose, but fuel inventories posted bigger-than-expected declines, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday, as stocks ran down following a ransomware attack on the nation's largest fuel pipeline.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to May 14, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks, which include diesel, jet fuel and kerosene, dropped more than anticipated. Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI) were off by 2.3 million barrels in the week, versus expectations for a 386,000-barrel drop, to 132.1 million barrels, lowest in a year.

The Colonial Pipeline system was forced to shut down for several days after a ransomware attack on its network. Fuel supplies dwindled across the U.S. Southeast and prices spiked as consumers loaded up their tanks and jerry cans out of fear of shortages.

Gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 234.2 million barrels, compared with expectations for an 886,000-barrel fall.​ Gasoline product supplied, a measure of demand, rose sharply, up 5% to 9.2 million barrels per day.

"Given that people topped off tanks and filled garbage cans with gasoline, I expect the gasoline demand number to be pared next week. It's sort of a fake-out number," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil prices dipped after the report amid a broader market selloff. U.S. crude futures were down $3.49, or 5.3%, to $62 a barrel, while Brent dropped $3.35 a barrel, or 4.8%, to $65.39, as of 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT).

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 96,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.2 percentage points in the week.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) fell last week by 587,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

