Energy
U.S. crude stocks up, gasoline inventories down - EIA
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to July 30 to 439.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 543,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 45,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.2 percentage points, in the week.
U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 5.3 million barrels in the week to 228.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 833,000 barrels in the week to 138.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 543,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 510,000 barrels per day, EIA said.
