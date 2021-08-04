Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

U.S. crude stocks up, gasoline inventories down - EIA

2 minute read

Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to July 30 to 439.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 543,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 45,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.2 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 5.3 million barrels in the week to 228.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 833,000 barrels in the week to 138.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 543,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 510,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:43 PM UTCChesapeake Energy’s future muddied by executive departures, strategy shifts

When U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) emerged from bankruptcy in February, it touted to investors a clean balance sheet, a new board of directors and a promise to restrain spending.

EnergyU.S. crude stocks up, gasoline inventories down - EIA
EnergyCommodities bounce brings bonanza to Japan's trading houses
EnergyMarathon Petroleum expects lower quarterly throughput on fuel demand worries
EnergyOne coal unit at Britain's Ratcliffe power plant to close next year -Uniper