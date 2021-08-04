U.S. crude stocks up, gasoline inventories down - EIA

Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to July 30 to 439.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub (USOICC=ECI) fell by 543,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 45,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) rose by 0.2 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 5.3 million barrels in the week to 228.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 833,000 barrels in the week to 138.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 543,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports (USOICI=ECI) rose last week by 510,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

Reporting By David Gaffen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.