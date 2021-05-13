Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access oil pipeline stay request

Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles, California, September 13, 2016.

U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday denied a request from operators of the Dakota Access oil pipeline for a stay, while they seek a Supreme Court review in the company's battle to keep the line open.

The 570,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) pipeline is the largest out of the Bakken shale basin of North Dakota and operators have been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes on whether the line can stay open.

