Skip to main content

EnergyU.S. Dept of Homeland Security grants Jones Act waiver to company

Reuters
1 minute read

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company in response to Eastern Seaboard oil supply constraints, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"This waiver will help provide for the transport of oil products between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease oil supply constraints as a result of the interruptions in the operations of the Colonial Pipeline," Mayorkas said without naming the company.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 5:00 AM UTCColonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nation's largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States.

EnergyOil drops as India coronavirus crisis tempers rally
EnergyProxy advisor PIRC recommends vote against Chevron CEO
EnergyBHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions
EnergyAdani coal contractor asks Australian government for insurance help

A rail contractor to Adani Enterprises Ltd's (ADEL.NS) giant Australian coal project has asked the government for help to obtain insurance that it has not been able to secure from markets, a submission to a parliamentary inquiry showed.