Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyU.S. District Court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline can remain open

Reuters
2 minute read

Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. federal court judge denied on Friday a request by Native American tribes to shut the Dakota Access oil pipeline after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year.

The 570,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline out of North Dakota that travels under a Missouri River reservoir is likely to stay running at least until an environmental review of the line is completed next year.

The continued operation of the pipeline provides some clarity to market participants after months of uncertainty. A closure of the line threatened to roil oil markets and create congestion on rail lines out of the region. read more

Native tribes who pushed for the closure say the line has not been proven to be safe and threatens a vital water supply source.

The judge ordered parties in the case to file a joint status report by June 11, concerning potential next steps.

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:44 AM UTCOil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

On U.S. oil patches stretching along the Rockies and Great Plains, trailers hitched to trucks back up toward well pads to capture natural gas and convert it on the spot into electricity.

EnergyIn climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal
EnergyRWE and BASF plan $4.9 bln wind power project
EnergyIndia's JSW Steel examining bid for Gupta's British business -sources
EnergyBarclays says oil demand 'healing' even as COVID rages across Asia