Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. federal court judge denied on Friday a request by Native American tribes to shut the Dakota Access oil pipeline after a key environmental permit was scrapped last year.

The 570,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline out of North Dakota that travels under a Missouri River reservoir is likely to stay running at least until an environmental review of the line is completed next year.

The continued operation of the pipeline provides some clarity to market participants after months of uncertainty. A closure of the line threatened to roil oil markets and create congestion on rail lines out of the region. read more

Native tribes who pushed for the closure say the line has not been proven to be safe and threatens a vital water supply source.

The judge ordered parties in the case to file a joint status report by June 11, concerning potential next steps.

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.