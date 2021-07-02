Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four -Baker Hughes

1 minute read

A drilling crew member raises drill pipe onto the drilling rig floor on an oil rig in the Permian Basin near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as oil prices rose to their highest since 2018, prompting some drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by 5 to 475 in the week to July 2, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) said in its closely followed report on Friday. , , .

That put the total rig count up 212, or 81%, over this time last year. It was also up 95% since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 3:32 PM UTCOPEC+ seeks consensus on oil output policy after UAE roadblock

OPEC+ resumes talks on raising oil output on Friday after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal the previous day, creating a standoff that could delay plans to pump more oil through the end of the year to cool prices that have soared to 2-1/2 year highs.

EnergyU.S. lawmakers introduce bill to restrict biofuel waivers for refiners
EnergyU.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
EnergyShell opens 10 MW German hydrogen electrolyser to boost green fuel output
EnergyU.S. court vacates Trump-era rule allowing summer sale of higher ethanol gas