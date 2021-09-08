U.S. dry gas production to surpass record in 2022 - EIA

A view of a well site which sits atop the natural gas-rich Marcellus shale formation in Western Pennsylvania outside of Union City, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will rise in 2021 after falling last year when the coronavirus pandemic destroyed demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The agency said it expects dry gas production to rise more than it forecast in August, according to September's Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

Domestic demand for gas, meanwhile, will decline for a second year in a row in 2021, EIA forecast. The decline is smaller than the decline projected in August.

EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 92.18 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 and 95.40 bcfd in 2022 from 91.36 bcfd in 2020. That compares with an all-time high of 93.06 bcfd in 2019.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault

