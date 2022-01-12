U.S. Energy Department awards fourth Strategic Petroleum Reserve exchange

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said it has approved a fourth exchange of 870,000 barrels of crude oil for release to Shell Trading (US) Company from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Combined, the Energy Department has provided about eight million barrels of SPR crude oil to boost the nation's fuel supply, including three previous exchanges awarded last month, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

