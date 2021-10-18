Energy
U.S. Energy Dept announces $105 mln for small businesses to pursue clean energy deployment
1 minute read
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $105 million in funding for small businesses to pursue the deployment of clean energy technologies.
The projects range from energy technology and sustainable agriculture to atmospheric monitoring and carbon removal, the Energy Department said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
