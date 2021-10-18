Skip to main content

U.S. Energy Dept announces $105 mln for small businesses to pursue clean energy deployment

A parking structure at the University of California San Diego uses innovative solar trees to collect renewable energy from the Sun February 8, 2011. Picture taken February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $105 million in funding for small businesses to pursue the deployment of clean energy technologies.

The projects range from energy technology and sustainable agriculture to atmospheric monitoring and carbon removal, the Energy Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

