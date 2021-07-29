Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Energy Secretary: 'Doing what we can' to make moving jet fuel more flexible

United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm delivers remarks at a ribbon cutting event for a Revel electric vehicle charging superhub in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, U.S., June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday said that the federal government is looking into ways to ease the way for transporting fuel and, in turn, contain the current rise in jet fuel prices.

"It's very important to be able to open up those bottlenecks," Granholm said in a CNBC interview, citing trucker shortages as a source of problems.

"We are doing what we can to be able to make the requirements flexible to move fuel more readily. But obviously this is something that is navigated by the private sector."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

