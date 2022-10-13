U.S. envoy hopes Total, ENI will prepare for gas exploration in Lebanese waters 'within weeks'

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe















BEIRUT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. envoy who negotiated a maritime border agreement between longtime foes Israel and Lebanon said he hoped a consortium of companies could begin work in Lebanese waters "within weeks."

Amos Hochstein said he hoped TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) and ENI SpA (ENI.MI) could begin gas exploration in Lebanese maritime blocs within that time frame. The original consortium that won rights to explore there also included Russia's Novatek (NVTK.MM), but it pulled out last month.

